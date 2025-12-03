Christopher Woenker Sells 1,627 Shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Woenker sold 1,627 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,960.12. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $187.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.33. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,573,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,722,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,533,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,961,000 after buying an additional 86,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,996,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth $526,081,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.6% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,376,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,406,000 after acquiring an additional 227,653 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.