Conrad Yiu Buys 17,857 Shares of Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Conrad Yiu purchased 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.00 per share, with a total value of A$249,998.00.
Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.88.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
