Conrad Yiu Buys 17,857 Shares of Temple & Webster Group (ASX:TPW) Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Conrad Yiu purchased 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.00 per share, with a total value of A$249,998.00.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.