Comparing Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -5.12% -6.54% -1.80% My Size -47.39% -51.51% -35.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and My Size”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $1.67 billion 42.24 -$78.80 million ($0.30) -671.10 My Size $8.26 million 0.48 -$3.99 million ($1.06) -0.97

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than My Size, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Cloudflare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cloudflare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cloudflare and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 2 10 18 1 2.58 My Size 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cloudflare currently has a consensus target price of $235.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Cloudflare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than My Size.

Risk and Volatility

Cloudflare has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cloudflare beats My Size on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products. It offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, web optimization, cache reserve, cloudfare waiting room, and cloudfare data localization suite; SASE platform through cloudfare one that provides a cloud-based network-as-a-service; network services which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance, including magic WAN, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloud email security, and data loss prevention products that protects, inspects, and provides privilege rules to grant access to data and application. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, R2 object storage, workers KV, durable objects, cloudfare pages, cloudfare stream, and cloudfare images; and consumer products comprising of 1.1.1.1, a DNS resolver, WARP, a virtual private network, and cloudfare registrar that secures registration and management of domain names. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, and non-profit industries, as well as government. Cloudflare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About My Size

My Size, Inc., an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution. It provides MySizeID; Naiz Fit, which offers SaaS technology solutions that solve size and fit issues, and AI solutions for smarter design; and Orgad, an online retailer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

