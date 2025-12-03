Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $48.29 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,778 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $48,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,718,000 after acquiring an additional 703,799 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after purchasing an additional 452,986 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,748,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,524,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $359.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $372.78.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

