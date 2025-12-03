Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $39.34 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,245 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $39,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 223.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.18.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7%

MEDP stock opened at $583.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,151 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.46, for a total value of $8,991,512.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 675,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,017,538.88. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total value of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,751,625. The trade was a 42.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,079 shares of company stock valued at $219,241,718. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

