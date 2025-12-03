Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 53,148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,148 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

