iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.7431 and last traded at $53.7431. 493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.8921.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

