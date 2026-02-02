HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560,407 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $101,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 224,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 88,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 85.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,899 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 78.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $6,104,000. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,328,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,872,000 after buying an additional 2,281,739 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HDB opened at $32.40 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

