Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 11,830 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,583,000 after purchasing an additional 625,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,271,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,274,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,241,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,607,000 after acquiring an additional 242,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,921,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

W.R. Berkley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on W.R. Berkley

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 54,959,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,133,933.28. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,296,847 shares of company stock worth $501,460,875 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.