Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Innodata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innodata alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: BWS Financial reaffirmed its “top pick” rating and set a $110 price target (~98% upside vs. current levels), signaling strong analyst conviction that could support medium‑term upside. BWS Financial Reaffirmation

BWS Financial reaffirmed its “top pick” rating and set a $110 price target (~98% upside vs. current levels), signaling strong analyst conviction that could support medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with a $90 price target (~62% upside), another analyst vote of confidence that underpins bullish thesis on revenue and margins. Wedbush Rating

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating with a $90 price target (~62% upside), another analyst vote of confidence that underpins bullish thesis on revenue and margins. Positive Sentiment: Innodata announced a commercial partnership with Palantir to provide data engineering and training data (rodeo video annotation) — a clear revenue‑relevant win that drove the stock higher earlier this week. This strengthens Innodata’s position in high‑value AI data services. Zacks: Palantir Partnership

Innodata announced a commercial partnership with Palantir to provide data engineering and training data (rodeo video annotation) — a clear revenue‑relevant win that drove the stock higher earlier this week. This strengthens Innodata’s position in high‑value AI data services. Positive Sentiment: The company won a task‑eligible position on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ, expanding its addressable government opportunity and providing future contract bidding runway. InsiderMonkey: SHIELD Contract

The company won a task‑eligible position on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD IDIQ, expanding its addressable government opportunity and providing future contract bidding runway. Neutral Sentiment: Recent heavy volume and a sharp intraday surge (shares jumped ~14% in the prior session) suggest momentum trading; analysts note that earnings‑estimate revisions may not sustain the rally. That makes short‑term direction uncertain. Zacks: Stock Jump Analysis

Recent heavy volume and a sharp intraday surge (shares jumped ~14% in the prior session) suggest momentum trading; analysts note that earnings‑estimate revisions may not sustain the rally. That makes short‑term direction uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga coverage of options market activity highlights elevated derivatives interest — this can amplify moves in either direction and increase intraday volatility. Benzinga: Options Market Dynamics

Benzinga coverage of options market activity highlights elevated derivatives interest — this can amplify moves in either direction and increase intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness/valuation pressure in Palantir ahead of its earnings and a rotation away from richly valued AI names are creating a risk‑off backdrop for vendors tied to those platforms; investors appear to be taking profits after the recent run. MarketBeat: Palantir Reality Check

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $538,070.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock worth $14,572,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INOD shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INOD

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of INOD opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Innodata had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.