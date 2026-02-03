AGF Management Ltd. Has $34.82 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

