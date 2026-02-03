Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Trimmed by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

NYSE TSM opened at $341.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $351.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Positive Sentiment: MSN reports TSMC’s forward-looking comments have sparked expectations of a long-term AI boom, reinforcing investor confidence in sustained demand for cutting-edge nodes and capacity. MSN article

MSN reports TSMC’s forward-looking comments have sparked expectations of a long-term AI boom, reinforcing investor confidence in sustained demand for cutting-edge nodes and capacity. Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. highlights TSMC (alongside Broadcom) as a major beneficiary of the custom AI chip boom—underscoring that foundry share gains from bespoke AI ASICs should translate into higher revenue and pricing power. 24/7 Wall St. article

24/7 Wall St. highlights TSMC (alongside Broadcom) as a major beneficiary of the custom AI chip boom—underscoring that foundry share gains from bespoke AI ASICs should translate into higher revenue and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool includes TSMC among top stocks to buy for 2026, noting the company sits at the heart of AI infrastructure—supporting durable demand visibility from hyperscalers and AI chip designers. Fool article

The Motley Fool includes TSMC among top stocks to buy for 2026, noting the company sits at the heart of AI infrastructure—supporting durable demand visibility from hyperscalers and AI chip designers. Positive Sentiment: Another Fool piece points to a multi-year AI spending surge, reiterating TSMC’s role as the primary supplier for advanced datacenter chips (benefit: steady capacity utilization and pricing leverage). Fool article

Another Fool piece points to a multi-year AI spending surge, reiterating TSMC’s role as the primary supplier for advanced datacenter chips (benefit: steady capacity utilization and pricing leverage). Positive Sentiment: Fool’s profile of TSMC as a long-term AI winner emphasizes that as AI ASICs proliferate, TSMC’s technology leadership and customer roster (NVIDIA, Apple, Broadcom, etc.) position it to capture rising industry margins. Fool article

Fool’s profile of TSMC as a long-term AI winner emphasizes that as AI ASICs proliferate, TSMC’s technology leadership and customer roster (NVIDIA, Apple, Broadcom, etc.) position it to capture rising industry margins. Positive Sentiment: InvestorPlace mentions TSMC as an overlooked infrastructure play for investors who missed Nvidia—supporting the narrative that TSMC offers exposure to AI demand with diversified customer risk. InvestorPlace article

InvestorPlace mentions TSMC as an overlooked infrastructure play for investors who missed Nvidia—supporting the narrative that TSMC offers exposure to AI demand with diversified customer risk. Positive Sentiment: Fool’s “safety net” piece frames TSMC as a lower-volatility way to play AI infrastructure spending—useful for investors worried the AI hype is overheating. Fool article

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

