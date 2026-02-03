Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 820.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

