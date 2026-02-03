Peterson Wealth Services Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $584.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $142.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.