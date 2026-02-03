TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 214,772 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214,772 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,023,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,099,000 after buying an additional 432,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. UBS Group upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

