Peterson Wealth Services Buys 55,352 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3,459.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for about 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 729.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 171.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Oshkosh Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

