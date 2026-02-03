Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $34.73 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

More Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.