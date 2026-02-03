Top Oil Stocks To Follow Today – February 2nd

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Civitas Resources, EOG Resources, Devon Energy, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the crude oil and petroleum business, including exploration and production, transportation and storage (midstream), refining and marketing, and oilfield services. For investors, their prices tend to move with global crude-oil supply and demand, geopolitical events, and regulatory shifts, making them potentially high-return but often volatile holdings that can also provide dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Civitas Resources (CIVI)

Civitas Resources, Inc., an exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31,2021, it had proved reserves 397.7 MMBoe comprising 143.6 MMbbls of crude oil, 106.0 MMbbls of natural gas liquids, and 888.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIVI

EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Devon Energy (DVN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVN

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Read More