Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 62,856 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,856 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $42,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the second quarter worth $3,408,828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $308.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $325.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.43.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

