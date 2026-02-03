Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $28.94 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets on LMT this morning, lifting sentiment as several firms bumped their targets into the $650–$695 range (and one to $611). These coordinated target raises are a primary near‑term bullish catalyst for the stock. Price Target Raised to $695.00 Price Target Raised to $680.00 Price Target Raised to $670.00 Price Target Raised to $650.00 Price Target Raised to $611.00
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital issued a Buy on LMT, an upgrade that likely contributed to intraday strength and helped push momentum among investors. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gets a Buy from RBC Capital
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction coverage notes LMT trading higher following analyst activity, reinforcing that upgrades/targets are moving near‑term flows. Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell about 14.8% in January, which reduces potential short‑squeeze risk and indicates less bearish positioning heading into earnings updates and catalyst events. Short Interest Down 14.8% in January
- Positive Sentiment: Programmatic progress: Lockheed completed the first operational test phase for its A4 radar — a technical milestone that supports future contract value and product credibility. Lockheed Martin Completes First Operational Test Phase For A4 Radar
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS/TipRanks reiterated a Hold on LMT with a $663 target, noting segment growth and cash‑flow strengths but flagging pension normalization and delayed free‑cash‑flow inflection — a mixed take that supports a neutral view for longer‑term upside. Lockheed Martin: Segment Growth and Cash Flow Strength Offset…
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention metrics show LMT is a trending stock on platforms like Zacks, which can amplify short‑term volume swings but is not a directional fundamental driver by itself. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Lockheed Martin…
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup: some publications list LMT among industrials with neutral analyst consensus — indicating mixed sentiment across the sell side. Analysts Are Neutral on These Industrial Goods Stocks
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.88.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
