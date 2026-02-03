Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $28.94 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $635.66 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $645.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

