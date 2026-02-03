Running Oak Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.0% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.47.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $346.66 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

