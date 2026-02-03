AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $258.05.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,140. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,376 shares in the company, valued at $22,577,573.68. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,107 shares of company stock worth $42,042,614. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

