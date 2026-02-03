Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 492 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $2,210,917,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 578,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock worth $17,190,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,205.88.

Booking stock opened at $5,122.25 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5,309.37.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

