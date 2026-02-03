Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $173.08 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $173,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $458,104,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

