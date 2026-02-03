Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 21,386.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $317,330.72. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,597.40. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,055 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

