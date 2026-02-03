Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,585 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.76.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

