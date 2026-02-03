J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116,902 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight Broadcom as a major beneficiary of the custom AI chip boom — Broadcom is positioned to capture design and ASIC value alongside hyperscalers and TSMC, supporting long‑term revenue and margin upside. Broadcom and TSMC to emerge as ‘big winners’ in the custom AI chip boom
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and research notes cite market‑share gains in AI server ASIC design and reiterated Buy ratings, which can support renewed investor confidence and buying interest. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Strengthens AI and Semiconductor Leadership with Analyst Upgrades and Market Share Gains
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street research notes project significant upside for AVGO and emphasize Broadcom’s profitability profile and strategic positioning in AI infrastructure — a bullish medium/long‑term catalyst. Wall Street Projects 38% Upside To Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
- Positive Sentiment: Income support: Broadcom is scheduled to pay one of the first dividends of 2026 in March, which can attract yield‑seeking investors and reduce short‑term volatility. This Nvidia rival to pay 2026’s first dividend in March; Here’s how much 100 shares will earn
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings date: Broadcom will report Q1 FY2026 results on March 4 after the close — this is a near‑term catalyst that could amplify moves either way depending on guide/results. Broadcom Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data for the period is inconsistent/garbled (zeros and NaN reported), so there’s no clear signal from short positioning; monitor clearer updates for any short squeeze risk or added selling pressure.
- Negative Sentiment: Recent pullback and news analysis: several pieces frame AVGO as having pulled back from highs (~20% from peak) and ask whether the slide is a buying opportunity — the recent weakness is likely pressuring near‑term sentiment even as fundamentals remain constructive. As Broadcom Shares Slide, Is AVGO Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO opened at $331.04 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.83 and a 200 day moving average of $338.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
