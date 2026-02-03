NVR, Inc. $NVR Stock Position Decreased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NVR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,329.40.

NVR Trading Up 1.0%

NVR stock opened at $7,709.18 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,499.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,697.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $139.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.