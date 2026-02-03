Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entergy alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,628,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,674 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,920,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,184,000 after buying an additional 981,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $101,524.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.