Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 99,245 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 99,245 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,055,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,966,083,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,698,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

