Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 3,611 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $350.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $177.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,190. This represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 645,924 shares of company stock worth $102,079,188. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.95.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

