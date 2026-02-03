Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74,143 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,073,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.18.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

