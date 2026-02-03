Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Holdings Boosted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2,478.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8%

BSX opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. National Bankshares set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

