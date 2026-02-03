Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $357.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.75. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $380.00.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

