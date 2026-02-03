Carnival Corporation $CCL Holdings Decreased by Guerra Advisors Inc

Guerra Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 184.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669,935 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 117.1% during the second quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 7,704,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,630 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Carnival by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,408,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE CCL opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

