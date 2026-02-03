Peterson Wealth Services Has $4.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28,745.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

