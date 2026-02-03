FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 78.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 4.1%

FedEx stock opened at $335.31 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $335.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $328.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.