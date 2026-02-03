New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,600 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.11. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

