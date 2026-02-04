3,808 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Purchased by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4%

PG stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

