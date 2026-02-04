Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 263.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.20.

NYSE:DE opened at $543.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.99 and a 200-day moving average of $482.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $404.42 and a twelve month high of $545.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.01%.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

