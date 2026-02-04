T Christopher Uchida Sells 545 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $66,348.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,968.70. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Palomar alerts:

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,326 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $161,825.04.

On Thursday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,326 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $161,825.04.

On Wednesday, January 28th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64.

On Tuesday, November 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $100,752.88.

Palomar Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.45. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.59%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Palomar by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

More Palomar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar completed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company and closed a $450 million credit facility — adds surety capability, diversifies product mix and provides balance‑sheet flexibility to support growth. Acquisition & Credit Facility

Palomar completed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company and closed a $450 million credit facility — adds surety capability, diversifies product mix and provides balance‑sheet flexibility to support growth. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar scheduled Q4 and full‑year 2025 results for release after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically increases short‑term volatility as investors update reserve and underwriting assumptions. Earnings Release & Call

Palomar scheduled Q4 and full‑year 2025 results for release after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically increases short‑term volatility as investors update reserve and underwriting assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling over Jan. 29–31 (CEO, President, CFO and multiple senior officers sold shares, including several transactions totaling hundreds to thousands of shares) — raises near‑term concern about insider liquidity and may pressure sentiment into earnings despite routine explanations (tax, diversification, or planning). Representative filings and coverage are here. Insider Sales Example

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.