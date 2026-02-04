Brice Poplawski Sells 2,200 Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Brice Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $272,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 903 shares in the company, valued at $111,962.97. The trade was a 70.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PCAR opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 113,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

