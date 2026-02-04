Peterson Wealth Services Sells 11,199 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 24,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.6% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 119,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $319.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.81. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG upgraded MCD from Neutral to Buy and set a $360 price target after discussions with franchisees — a direct driver of improved investor sentiment and a potential catalyst for multiple buy-side re-ratings. BTIG upgrade report

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.37.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $805,079.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,918.84. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,008 shares of company stock worth $9,895,452 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

