Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $421.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.70, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, President Capital dropped their price objective on Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings topped expectations and Tesla is getting credit for record energy-storage deployments and resilient automotive margins — a near-term catalyst that supports the stock's rally narrative.

Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a lower‑priced Model Y AWD at $41,990 to try to stabilize demand and compete on pricing — a tactical move that could help near-term deliveries if uptake is strong.

Positive Sentiment: Tesla's energy business is showing momentum (record Megapack deployments, improving margins) and is repeatedly cited as a material growth pillar beyond cars. That helps justify some bullish analyst views.

Neutral Sentiment: Near-term option market: 1‑month put sellers can harvest ~2.5% yield after earnings — attractive income for some investors but also signals elevated implied volatility.

Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk's SpaceX–xAI merger is prompting speculation about "cross‑pollination" with Tesla (AI, communications, satellites). Potential upside is speculative and timing/structure remain unclear, so impact on TSLA is uncertain.

Neutral Sentiment: Tesla plans aggressive 2026 capex (>$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxis — this supports long‑term growth but raises short‑term execution and free‑cash‑flow questions.

Negative Sentiment: China — a key market — will ban hidden/popup door handles starting in 2027 after safety incidents; regulatory changes could force costly vehicle redesigns or slow sales in China.

Negative Sentiment: European registrations showed little recovery in January (falls in France and Norway), reinforcing concerns that EV demand softness is weighing on near‑term delivery trends.

Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: Waymo/Alphabet and others are plowing capital into robotaxis (large recent fundraises), increasing the risk Tesla faces in autonomy — a core part of the company's long‑term valuation.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst divergence: Tesla's post‑earnings P/E (~400) leaves little margin for error; some firms cut targets (Phillip Securities, JPMorgan), increasing downside risk if execution or growth disappoints.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

