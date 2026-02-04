Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $21.29 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,990 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reasserted a bullish view, keeping a Buy stance and highlighting structural growth, cash-generation and capital returns that support upside despite near-term execution and commodity risks. Goldman Sachs Buy Rating

Goldman Sachs reasserted a bullish view, keeping a Buy stance and highlighting structural growth, cash-generation and capital returns that support upside despite near-term execution and commodity risks. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $204 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations that can drive additional buying. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $204 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing upside expectations that can drive additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Dividend strength and payout growth remain central to the bull case — analysts and outlets are highlighting Chevron’s sustained dividend increases and yield as a defensive income play that supports investor demand. Dividend Hike Coverage

Dividend strength and payout growth remain central to the bull case — analysts and outlets are highlighting Chevron’s sustained dividend increases and yield as a defensive income play that supports investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry write-ups point to robust fundamentals, operational efficiency gains and the Hess acquisition (adding production in Guyana) as drivers for a higher long-term valuation. These narratives support higher target prices from buy-side analysts. Seeking Alpha Bullish Take

Industry write-ups point to robust fundamentals, operational efficiency gains and the Hess acquisition (adding production in Guyana) as drivers for a higher long-term valuation. These narratives support higher target prices from buy-side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat consensus ($1.52 vs $1.44) but revenue missed and net income was down y/y, a combination that tempers enthusiasm while still supporting cash-flow narratives. Q4 Presentation

Q4 results were mixed — EPS beat consensus ($1.52 vs $1.44) but revenue missed and net income was down y/y, a combination that tempers enthusiasm while still supporting cash-flow narratives. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen and other boutiques have maintained Hold ratings or modest target adjustments (reflecting limited near-term upside), which dampens but doesn’t overturn the bullish momentum. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen and other boutiques have maintained Hold ratings or modest target adjustments (reflecting limited near-term upside), which dampens but doesn’t overturn the bullish momentum. Negative Sentiment: Oil prices slid after U.S.-Iran tensions eased, removing a supply-risk premium and pressuring integrated oil margins and near-term revenue expectations — a headwind for Chevron and the sector. Oil Price Slide

Oil prices slid after U.S.-Iran tensions eased, removing a supply-risk premium and pressuring integrated oil margins and near-term revenue expectations — a headwind for Chevron and the sector. Negative Sentiment: HSBC and other shops have trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing some of Chevron’s strength may already be priced in — such notes can cap rallies. HSBC Cut

HSBC and other shops have trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing some of Chevron’s strength may already be priced in — such notes can cap rallies. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed (CFO stock sale of ~$1.28M) may concern some investors, adding short-term pressure or sentiment noise. Insider Sale Report

Chevron Trading Up 2.3%

Chevron stock opened at $178.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $358.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 764,958 shares of company stock worth $122,930,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

