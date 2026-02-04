Mark Tompkins Sells 32,500 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $546,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,887,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,747,548.16. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aeluma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALMU opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 million and a PE ratio of -58.93. Aeluma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Aeluma News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and a $25 price target, and MarketBeat notes an average analyst target of $25.50 — a constructive endorsement versus current levels that can support upside expectations. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Several institutional investors (including Vanguard, Apis Capital, Geode, Polar Asset Management and Millennium Management) hold or have increased positions — evidence of continued institutional interest that can provide buying support. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) for early February — likely a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful short activity; treat this as non-informative until corrected.

Consensus analyst stance is mixed (consensus “Hold”) — signals both upside and downside views remain in play, leaving stock performance sensitive to new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins: disclosed sales of 32,500 shares (Jan 29 at $16.82), 25,000 shares (Jan 30 at $15.91) and 37,500 shares (Feb 2 at $15.74) — roughly 95,000 shares sold across those filings, reducing his stake by a few percentage points. Large insider sales often weigh on sentiment even when the seller remains a sizable holder. InsiderTrades ALMU article SEC filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeluma

Here are the key news stories impacting Aeluma this week:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALMU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aeluma by 98.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeluma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aeluma during the third quarter worth $3,398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeluma in the third quarter worth $3,392,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Aeluma Company Profile

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

