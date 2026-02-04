AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,854 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.84.

NYSE CI opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.05. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

