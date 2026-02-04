Pantas Sutardja Sells 1,875 Shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,892,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,128,014.78. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Product/market catalyst — Credo is sampling its Blue Heron 224G retimer (3nm) ahead of expected Q3 2026 production, positioning it for the AI scale‑up networking market where demand and ASPs could be higher. Credo Targets Scale-Up Networking Market With Blue Heron Retimer
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction/partnerships — Reports highlight deals and partnerships (including mentions of 3M/Blue Heron) that deepen Credo’s role in AI data‑center interconnects and could support future revenue growth. Credo Technology Deepens AI Role With Blue Heron And 3M Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Bank of America and other firms have flagged Credo as a long‑term beneficiary of AI‑driven cloud connectivity and raised price targets (BofA moved its target significantly higher), supporting upside expectations. BofA sees Credo as long-term beneficiary
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears anomalous/rounded to zero in filings (no meaningful short covering/re‑shorting signal), so shorts are unlikely to explain the intraday move.
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term bull case pieces reiterate growth drivers (AI interconnect TAM, product roadmap) but are not immediate catalysts. Bull Case Theory
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Several executives disclosed sales in late January (CEO sales totaling multiple blocks including 50,000 and 18,016 shares, CTO ~27,500 shares, and a director 1,875 shares). Large insider sales in a high‑multiple stock can trigger short‑term selling/negative sentiment. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 CEO Form 4, CTO Form 4 CTO Form 4, Director sale Director sale disclosure
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group
About Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.
Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.
