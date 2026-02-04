Pantas Sutardja Sells 1,875 Shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,892,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,128,014.78. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $2,167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 106.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 75,369 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 76.5% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.54.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

