Mark Tompkins Sells 25,000 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,862,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,632,184.08. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Aeluma alerts:

Aeluma Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ALMU opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.15 million and a P/E ratio of -58.93. Aeluma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

More Aeluma News

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Aeluma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Aeluma by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Aeluma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Aeluma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and a $25 price target, and MarketBeat notes an average analyst target of $25.50 — a constructive endorsement versus current levels that can support upside expectations. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and a $25 price target, and MarketBeat notes an average analyst target of $25.50 — a constructive endorsement versus current levels that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors (including Vanguard, Apis Capital, Geode, Polar Asset Management and Millennium Management) hold or have increased positions — evidence of continued institutional interest that can provide buying support. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Several institutional investors (including Vanguard, Apis Capital, Geode, Polar Asset Management and Millennium Management) hold or have increased positions — evidence of continued institutional interest that can provide buying support. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) for early February — likely a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful short activity; treat this as non-informative until corrected.

Short-interest data reported 0 shares (days-to-cover 0.0) for early February — likely a data/reporting anomaly rather than meaningful short activity; treat this as non-informative until corrected. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance is mixed (consensus “Hold”) — signals both upside and downside views remain in play, leaving stock performance sensitive to new catalysts. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Consensus analyst stance is mixed (consensus “Hold”) — signals both upside and downside views remain in play, leaving stock performance sensitive to new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins: disclosed sales of 32,500 shares (Jan 29 at $16.82), 25,000 shares (Jan 30 at $15.91) and 37,500 shares (Feb 2 at $15.74) — roughly 95,000 shares sold across those filings, reducing his stake by a few percentage points. Large insider sales often weigh on sentiment even when the seller remains a sizable holder. InsiderTrades ALMU article SEC filing

Material insider selling by major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins: disclosed sales of 32,500 shares (Jan 29 at $16.82), 25,000 shares (Jan 30 at $15.91) and 37,500 shares (Feb 2 at $15.74) — roughly 95,000 shares sold across those filings, reducing his stake by a few percentage points. Large insider sales often weigh on sentiment even when the seller remains a sizable holder. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind: most recent quarter showed negative EPS and a substantially negative net margin and return on equity — these results keep investor focus on execution and path to profitability. MarketBeat ALMU coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALMU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeluma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeluma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Aeluma

About Aeluma

(Get Free Report)

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.