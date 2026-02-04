Activest Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.3%

AVGO opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.53 and its 200-day moving average is $338.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

